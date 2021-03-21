BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid-19 figures confirmed as national tally tops 700

As of midnight, Saturday March 20, the HPSC has been notified of 769* confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 230,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the 769 today, there are 36 attributed to Limerick.

The 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases in Limerick is now at 15, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is at 121.1

The total number of 'New Cases' during last 14 days, in Limerick, now stands at 236.

Of the cases notified today:

381 are men / 378 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

284 in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 360 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. These 2 deaths occurred in March. There has been a total of 4,587 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of March 18th, 654,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

478,725 people have received their first dose

175,526 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.