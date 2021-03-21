Limerick dad's emotional tribute to his 'loving, caring, energetic, little man' at funeral Mass

THE father of Mason TJ O'Connell-Conway paid an emotional tribute to his young son and "superhero" at his funeral Mass this Sunday.

The four-year-old died at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday after he sustained serious injuries following an incident at a house in Rathbane.

Mum, Elizabeth and father, John Paul never left their son’s coffin during the Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell.

The small number of mourners all wore T-shirts with a picture of Mason on the front. The funeral Mass was concelebrated by Fr Tom Whelan and Fr Willie Teehan.

"We, the entire community of Castleconnell, extend our deepest sympathies to each and everyone of you this morning - Mason’s parents Elizabeth and John Paul, to his brothers and sisters, to his cousins, all his relations and many, many friends. We are just thinking of all of you in our hearts and thoughts and prayers on this very difficult day for all of you,” said Fr Whelan.

The priest said there is "a gaping hole in your life and in the life of our community in Castleconnell this morning".

"We know, of course, your hearts are broken - there is no question about that. While we are with you, there is no doubt, as we stand by your side, we feel so helpless in your presence. We all want to do something and we can’t," said Fr Whelan.

After the Mass ended, Mason’s father John Paul left his son’s small white coffin for the first time. It was covered in symbols of his life including a flag and ball to represent Mason’s love of Manchester City and soccer.

Fighting back the tears at the pulpit, John Paul thanked University Hospital Limerick; Cork University Hospital and Temple Street Hospital who "worked around the clock".

"They tried their hardest to save our little man, our little superhero who fought ‘til his last breath and gained his wings just before 4.15pm on Tuesday," said John Paul, who also thanked Meehan’s Funeral Home for "such a beautiful job and all the hard work put into making this celebration of Mason’s life one we will never forget".

He also thanked the families, extended families, neighbours and friends "who have helped us through this nightmare we have had to face".

"Our little man, Mason had a family that extended from miles on both my side and his mam’s side. You wouldn't have to spend two minutes with Mason and he would leave a long lasting memory that will last a lifetime.

"He was a loving, caring, energetic little man who loved everyone - his sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents and he will continue to love and look over us all through this hard time,” said John Paul, who described Mason as "my little right hand man, my buddy".

He said the moment he laid eyes on Mason, "You stole my heart like you did with so many".

"My life will never be the same again. From little walks down to the Boro soccer field to walks in the park. Sorry, not walks, runs I should say because he would never walk. He would always say, 'Look at me dad, I’m Sonic, look how fast I can run' and he would just take off. You had an old soul, you just reminded me of when I was a baby,” said John Paul.

The proud father said Mason will "live on in all of us and we’ll never forget you".

"We love you so much. Until I see you again my boy, fly high buddy, I love you so much," concluded an emotional John Paul.

After the Mass, Mason was laid to rest in St Joseph’s cemetery, Castleconnell.