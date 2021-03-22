Spike in phone thefts in Limerick sparks garda warning

GIVEN the increasing number of mobile phone thefts in Limerick and across the country, gardai are encouraging owners to note and retain the unique IMEI code of their device.

"IMEI stands for international mobile equipment identity. You can find it on your smartphone by dialling in *#06#. If your phone is subsequently stolen and you have retained this number, your service provider can disable your phone and then it’s useless to thieves,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai are also urging members of the public to be careful when using their phones once Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

"When out and about, be streetwise and always take into account your surroundings when using your phone. If you’re making or receiving a call in public, always do so with your back up against a wall or step into a doorway. This way you can see around you and reduce the opportunity of being attacked from behind," said Sgt Leetch.