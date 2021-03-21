Limerick man caught with drugs in car was ‘in too deep’

A COUNTY Limerick man who was caught with drugs on two separate occasions​ will avoid a prison sentence if is he deemed suitable for community service.

Jonathan Kenneally, 32, of Lacka, Broadford was before Newcastle West Court in relation to seizures at the Market Yard, Newcastle West on October 21, 2017 and at Old Church Street, Abbeyfeale on November 6, 2017.

The defendant, who has a number of previous convictions, was also prosecuted for careless driving and drug-driving in relation to the Newcastle West incident.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said after the car he was driving was stopped at around 2.40am, the vehicle was searched and a quantity of drugs recovered.

A “large folding knife” and more than €2,800 in cash was also seized.

Judge Mary Larkin was more drugs were seized when the defendant was stopped again less than three weeks later.

In total, €718 worth of Cannabis Resin, €640 worth of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

Solicitor Eimear Griffin said her client – a trainee welder – was using drugs around the time and that he build up a significant debt.

“He was in the shallow end he ended up in the deep end very quickly and realised he couldn’t swim,” she said adding that her client was put under pressure and “didn’t know how to get out of it.”

Seeking leniency, Ms Griffin said Mr Kenneally has not been in any trouble since and that he has fully engaged with the Probation Services.

In relation to the more serious drugs charges Judge Larkin directed that the defendant carry out 120 hours of community service in lieu of a three month prison sentence.

A suspended four-month prison sentence was imposed in relation to other charges while Mr Kenneally was also fined a total of €850.

A mandatory four-year disqualification was also imposed.