Limerick school secures approval for three new classrooms

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the approval of funding from the Department of Education under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme 2021 for three Special Education Needs (SEN) Classrooms at St Clement’s College on the South Circular Road.

“Having engaged with the Department on behalf of the school to ensure this much needed school project was progressed, I am very pleased to see that funding has now been approved, with the three brand new classrooms facilitating 18 SEN pupils once completed," he said.

The new classrooms are expected to be built and ready for use in September 2023 following completion of the design, planning and construction phases.

“St Clement’s secondary school is currently utilising existing rooms for their SEN students and these three new classrooms will be specifically designed and fit-for purpose for Special Education. This is very welcome news for all at St Clement’s College, particularly the pupils who will greatly benefit from these newly built classrooms,” said Deputy O’Donnell.