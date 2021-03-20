OBITUARY: Proud Limerick woman Teresa was a lady ahead of her time

OUR mam, Teresa O’Mahony, of Ballykeeffe Estate, was a woman ahead of her time – artistic, window-dressing Woolworth’s display windows single-handed, her displays admired by all who passed by, especially her displays at Christmas time and Easter.

A wonderful seamstress, her skill manifesting itself in the wonderful bridal gowns and bridal wear which she took great pride in, perfecting each garment with her own magic touch. She was a champion Irish dancer, having won the Munster Belt at only 17 years of age, her third time trying for the coveted trophy, and her motto always being, “If at first you don’t succeed – try, try, try again...”

She was intelligent, well read, loved her Limerick Leader at the weekend and also the Sunday Independent, and she had many a heated debate on the shortfalls or otherwise of the various political parties. She loved her style, loved nothing better than a party, a gathering of friends, where she would entertain them with her singing, without a quivering note even in later years. She was very proud of her hair, which never had to be “touched up” as they say. Its colour remaining ash blonde even into her later years.

She loved her children, Audrey, Terri, Eleanor, and Roger unconditionally. We could do nothing wrong in her eyes and admonished severely anyone who would think otherwise. We will miss her so much for her sound advice, for her listening ear at the end of the phone, for her hand, no longer lifted in farewell from her doorway in Ballykeeffe as she saw us on our way.

Mam’s faith was unquestionable, the Sacred Heart always being her solace for whatever petition we would ask her to pray for and her faith in Our Lady was ever present as she said her Rosary each morning in bed after breakfast.

She was an avid follower of both the rugby and GAA matches, her enquiry, “Is there a match on the telly?” – I can still hear her voice on a Sunday afternoon.

She was 99-years-old on January 4 this year. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday next January, but alas, God called her to him on January 26 and she went to be with her beloved husband, our dad John, whom she missed so very much since his death 31 years ago.

We will miss her so much, but she is with my dad now, and he will look after her, she is resting finally.

*Written by Terri O’Mahony