Cannabis located in picnic basket under stairs of Limerick home

A FATHER-of-four who admitted selling drugs from his family home for a number of years has been jailed for twelve months.

Andrew Williams, aged 41, who has an address at Meadowlands, Old Cork Road, Limerick had pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply on September 24, 2019.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Colum O’Shea said 555 grammes of cannabis, with a street value of just over €11,000, was seized when gardai searched the defendant’s home having received confidential information.

Some of the drugs, he said, were found in a picnic basket under the stairs while further quantities were found in a lunch box and in a corner press in the kitchen.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the defendant – a qualified chef – made admissions following his arrest telling gardai he had been selling cannabis “on and off” for a number of years.

He told gardai he had “certain debts and loans” and that he saw an opportunity to make some additional money.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client, who has a previous conviction for drug dealing, is a drug user and that he was selling and supplying cannabis to a small group of friends.

“He was his own best customer,” she said adding that Mr Williams first began using cannabis when he was just 12..

She said the defendant, who is originally from Birmingham, England, had cooperated with gardai on the day and that he had directed them to the drugs when they arrived.

“He showed gardai to the stash,” she said asking the court to note her client’s cooperation and “significant work history”.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the contents of a “favourable” Probation Report and his personal and family circumstances.

However, he said the nature and quantity of the drugs seized was an aggravating factor as was Mr Williams previous conviction for a similar offence.

The judge said the use of the family home was also an aggravating factor as were his admissions that he had dealing drugs for a number of years before being caught.

He accepted that the defendant has addiction issues and had relapsed but said a prison sentence had to be imposed in the circumstances.

“It is a serious matter, it must involve a custodial sentence,” he commented saying he was aware it would have consequences.

He imposed a two year prison sentence, suspending the final twelve months.