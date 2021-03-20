Limerick fashion! A magnificent Manor showcase - Celia Holman Lee

IT was great to be back in the fantastic Adare Manor showcasing beautiful fashion again, this time with the fabulous Lady Penelope, and Zapato shoes in Adare village.

The fashion looks were like a breath of fresh air welcoming spring. The azure blue gown worn by Celine certainly had the wow factor. The structure is relaxed but the style and shape speaks for itself.

A colourful neckpiece adds another dimension to the look which is finished off with a magnificent block wedge heel in a vibrant pop of colour.

The colourful vibrant sleeveless midi-length dress is a perfect look for the upcoming Holy Communions and confirmations. The multi-coloured floral print is joyful and will brighten up your mood by simply wearing it with a block colour heel and clutch for that special occasion.

Monochrome for Spring 2021? Why not! I adore this amazing knitwear two-piece in black with warm white piping throughout. The fit is amazing and it graces the body beautifully. The fabrics are soft and easy to wear and the fabulous shoes give a finishing touch to the outfit.

Áine then is wearing a pink and floral print which is everywhere this season. The pastel shades ooze springtime and life.

This gorgeous two-piece suit is worn here with a very pretty V-neck soft blouse with ruffle-capped sleeves.