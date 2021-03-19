Limerick pensioner ‘grossly overcharged’ for roof repairs after storm

A MAN who defrauded a pensioner out of thousands of euro following Storm Ophelia has been given a year to raise compensation.

Evan Kittler, aged 24, of Sarsfield Park, Lord Edward Street, Limerick pleaded guilty to two counts of deception relating to offences which occurred during October 2017.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Emer O’Sullivan said the defendant was one of a number of people who called to the women’s home in Raheen offering to carry out repairs to the roof which was damaged during the storm.

She said the woman had contacted her son-in-law about the damage and believed Mr Kittler had been asked by him to carry out the repair works.

While some works were carried out, they were substandard and the cost should have been a fraction of what was paid.

The woman paid €2,350 in cash on the day after she was “pressured” after being put on the phone to another individual.

A further €850 was paid when Mr Kittler returned a number of weeks later.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said a consultant engineer told gardai the works should have cost no more than €600 and that the workmanship was poor.

”She was grossly overcharged.”

The court was told the woman realised a number of days later that the men who had purported to carry out the repairs had not been contacted by her son-in-law.

In early November 2017, she “received intelligence” relating to the defendant and was able to identify him from his Facebook profile.

Following his arrest, Mr Kittler admitted his role in the offence and accepted that the work done was sub standard.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she was “traumatised and terrified” when the realised what had happened and that her mental health deteriorated.

She said she was under “severe financial pressure” having paid over the money and that she is now wary of strangers.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client is the only person to have been prosecuted and he pointed out there is no evidence that he was aggressive or menacing towards the woman.

“He is deeply ashamed and very embarrassed,” he said adding that is willing to pay compensation.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the woman had been “bullied into handing over money” and that it was a “mean-spirited” offence.

While acknowledging that Mr Kittler was not the prime mover, he commented that he was an “active participant”.

He adjourned the matter for twelve months to allow him to pay compensation.