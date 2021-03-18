Jimmy Carr reschedules Limerick gig date

Limerick born comedian Jimmy Carr has announced rescheduled details for his 'hometown' show with his Irish tour “Terribly Funny”, due to ongoing pandemic concerns. But don't worry, all original tickets are now valid for new date May 20 2022.

According to Jimmy his brand-new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. "Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket."

