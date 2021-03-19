Limerick Weather: Mostly overcast skies but some sunshine may break through

THERE is little change in the weather today with dry and mostly overcast skies. However, some sunshine may break through locally. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Tonight it will be cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes. Colder locally though where skies clear.