Limerick people urged to become organ donors

A LIMERICK man has appealed for people to join the donor card register after losing one of his best friends while she was awaiting a heart transplant.

John McMahon of Kennedy Park, has agreed for his organs to be donated once he passes away, and is a regular blood donor.

Mum-of-two Lindsey Fallon from Athlone, sadly died in the Mater Hospital while awaiting a heart transplant last month, and it’s led John to make the appeal.

“I would appeal to anyone when they are filling out applications, be it for a passport or a driving licence, there’s a question on it – do you want to be an organ donor? Please pick yes. Some people deserve a second chance. Poor Lindsey didn’t get a second chance and she thoroughly deserved one,” John said.

“I know someone who tragically passed away from drugs a couple of weeks ago, and he had thousands of chances. Poor Lindsey didn’t get one,” he said.

John said he has agreed to have “everything but his eyes” donated.

“No-one is getting my eyes,” he smiled.

“What else will happen to someone's organs? They will just decay and die. It’s better to give someone a second chance of life. I know people say they don’t want their bodies cut open. But when you pass on, you are not in your body. You have gone to heaven which is something I believe in as a Christian,” John added.

John – who has given blood around 20 times – said: “I’d just appeal to people to give someone else a second chance because there are people out there who are unfortunately very ill. And none of us know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

He recalled first meeting Lindsey when he went out to Australia just after being made redundant from Dell in 2009.

“When I got to Sydney, the first place I stayed was Pitt Street hostel, then after that I met a couple of people from Limerick. There was this house at 181 Bondi Road. I’ll never forget it, it was brilliant,” he grinned.

It was there he first met Lindsey, saying: “She was rubbing my hand and said hi Johnny, and promised to look after me. From that moment on, we had this inseparable bond. Like sister and brother. She was just so energetic, she was very charismatic. Just a very good person. When she was in a room, everyone knew she was there. She had a wonderful smile. The energy off her was so positive – she always looked out for others, always put everybody first.”

John said he didn’t realise that his friend was ill until he was asked to record a video message to keep her spirits up while she was in hospital.

“I was taken aback when I heard she had passed away. My memories of her are just so real, and so vivid,” he added.

John holds a blood donor’s card, which when scanned, shows he is willing to have his organs donated.

You can become an organ donor by carrying a donor card or having your wishes noted on your driving licence.

For more information click here, free text the word 'Donor' to 50050 or telephone 1890-543639.