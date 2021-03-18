Public health experts' concern over Covid cases linked back to funerals in Limerick

CONCERN has been expressed about the number of cases of Covid-19 which have been associated with gatherings relating to funerals in Limerick and across the region.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West says it has recorded at least 30 cases since early February – most of which were in Limerick.

While a detailed analysis of the cases is underway, there is no evidence to suggest that infections are occurring within churches or other places of worship where there are limits on numbers.

“Our current evidence indicates that infections are occurring as a result of social mixing outside the places of worship. For example, we have recorded household transmission where members of the community are paying their respects to family members at their homes,” said a spokesperson.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, added: “My heart goes out to anyone who has lost a loved one since the start of this pandemic, as it has placed many hurdles in front of those who want to be surrounded by family and friends during bereavement. But nobody wants a loved one’s funeral to be the cause of an outbreak of many cases of Covid-19 and possible serious illness for some of attendees at a funeral.”

While Limerick recorded its lowest daily number of cases this year on Sunday, Dr Mannix added that public health experts are still seeing serious and complex Covid-19 outbreaks arising out of household visits.