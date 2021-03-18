Win a house! End of terrace home being raffled off by Limerick mother

FANCY winning a city home for just over a tenner?

Well it could be yours – with the owner of the end of terrace three-bedroom in Garryowen selling draw tickets at €11 a go for the €200,000 rated property.

Dawn Cusack, 34, a hairdresser by profession says she is seeking to move to be close to her youngest son’s school in the Castletroy area.

On top of this, she wants to be near her place of work in Annacotty.

She’s also using the online competition to raise money for Make a Wish Ireland, which helps to fulfil the desires of seriously ill children.

The mum-of-two has been trying to sell her family home for the past year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that viewings have been in short supply.

“I was thinking wouldn’t it be great if I could get enough money for the house, but also support a charity as well,” Dawn explained, “I felt everybody would love the chance of winning a house, mortgage-paid, stamp-duty paid and solicitors paid, and to support a charity as well.”

Dawn, whose home is at the Well Field in Garryowen, has capped the number of tickets she can sell to ensure she gets the property price, and is able to donate a significant sum to Make a Wish. ​

Raffall, the internet company running the contest also takes a cut, she added.

“When you see first time buyers trying to get on the property ladder and you see the rent they are paying is extortionate, it breaks your heart. The prices they are paying…. I just thought this would be a good idea all around. I would be able to move on, a charity would get some benefit and somebody gets a house,” Dawn added.​

Asked why she chose to support Make a Wish, she said: “A lot of my clients who would come to me would have had children who would have been sick a lot and Make a Wish has done so much for them. I have seen so many stories where Make a Wish has made their dreams come true.”

Dawn has so far sold around ​600 tickets, with the property boasting a front garden, playroom plus an open planned living and kitchen area.

It has three-double bedrooms, one main bathroom ​ and a private driveway.

The competition ends on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7pm, or when the last ticket is sold, whichever is sooner.

For more information, click here.