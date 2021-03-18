Government help sought for workers facing redundancy in Limerick

SIPTU and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) have asked the government to intervene over the future of workers facing redundancy in Limerick.

Some 37 workers with disabilities are to be let go from its facility in the Raheen Industrial Estate, after the company was hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

But there have been concerns raised at the level of redundancy these staff members could receive.

Siptu organiser Jim Fuery said: “Siptu members and their families are deeply concerned about the impact the threat of redundancy is having on workers in Rehab Enterprises, Limerick, many of whom have challenging disabilities. Siptu and ICTU have jointly written to the government about our concerns and we await a response from the Tánaiste and Minister for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar. The workers and their families are seeking continuity of their employment at Rehab Enterprises, Raheen, Limerick as their preferred outcome from any talks on their future.”

Union representatives will attend a Workplace Relations Commission conciliation conference on March 22, in relation to the situation and is calling Rehab to ensure employment continues until the matters arising from the threat of redundancies are resolved.

Mr Fuery said these matters include the prospect of continuity of employment and/or redundancy entitlements as outlined in the collective agreement which Siptu members have with the firm.

“We also expect that management will act in accordance with the State’s dispute resolution procedures. We are asking the Minister to ensure that our members continue in employment until all matters relating to this situation have been processed, including a review of employment options,” he concluded.