Limerick Weather: Dull and misty to start, but the day should clear

Limerick will see a dull and misty start to tomorrow with scattered patches of light drizzle. It will remain generally cloudy but becoming drier through the afternoon as patches of drizzle become more isolated. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through to the weekend, bringing mainly dry and settled conditions. It will be generally cloudy however, and patchy drizzle will occur at times.

Thursday night: Patchy light drizzle will continue in places on Thursday night but many areas will be dry with occasional clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with some patches of mist forming in a light northerly breeze.

Friday: Friday will be mainly cloudy but dry over most of the country apart from light drizzle on west and northwest coasts. Some bright or sunny spells will develop over southern counties. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light north to northeast breeze.

Friday night: Friday night will be dry for most of the country, though scattered patches of drizzle will develop overnight. It will continue generally cloudy with occasional clear spells developing later. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy again on Saturday with a good deal of dry weather. However, there will be patches of drizzle, mainly on hills and coasts. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light northerly or variable breeze.

Saturday night: Patchy drizzle will linger in places on Saturday night but clear spells will gradually develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Sunday: Current indications suggest that Sunday will be largely dry with just isolated patches of drizzle. Generally cloudy, though there will be sunny spells through the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

Further outlook: High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature of our weather early next week, bringing a good deal of dry and bright weather. Then, current indications suggest midweek will bring a breakdown of this settled spell, with Atlantic frontal systems crossing the country and bringing rainfall.