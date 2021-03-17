Limerick weather: Fog clears as sun set to shine for St Patrick’s Day

ANY lingering fog or mist matches will clear by late morning and it will see St Patrick’s Day mainly dry and bright with good sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of between 13 to 16 degrees Celsius in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will dominate for the rest of the week and into the weekend, bringing mostly dry and settled conditions. It will turn cloudier after today though.

Cloud will spread southwards over the country on Wednesday night with a few patches of drizzle possible. Minimum temperatures of between five and eight degrees in light northwesterly breezes. Some mist and fog patches will also occur.

Tomorrow starts out dull and misty with some light drizzle in places. Mainly cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day but it will become drier by the afternoon as the mist clears and the patches of drizzle become more isolated. Top temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees in mainly light, occasionally moderate northwesterly breezes. Patchy drizzle will continue overnight but it will be dry for most with some breaks in the cloud. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees with mist and some fog forming in light, occasionally moderate, northerly breezes.

