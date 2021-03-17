Poet with Limerick connections shares St Patrick’s’ Day inspiration in Britain

A POET with strong Limerick links has featured on a special series commemorating Irish people in Britain in the run up to St Patrick’s Day.

Writer and homelessness campaigner Ian Duhig – whose mum hails from Limerick – features in a five minute clip on the Irish in Britain web site focusing on his connections to Shannonside.

An area of the county near Galbally and the border with Tipperary is Ian’s focus, as he speaks about Darby’s Bed and the legend of doomed lovers Diarmuid and Gráinne.

An area he considers his hidden gem, Darby’s Bed is a steep hill with the remains of a passage tomb said to be where the star-crossed lovers spent a night when they were fleeing Fionn mac Cumhaill.

Since being made redundant, Ian has published seven books of poetry, and also works with musicians, artists and socially excluded groups.​

In the video, he says: “Darby’s Bed was the first time I’ve felt close contact with the poetry and the context of ancient Irish myths.”

He offered a message to other Irish people living overseas during the national holiday.

“I’d say, if you have done well, then celebrate, but think about the people who haven’t done so well. When I worked in the homeless field – and I still do have contacts there – lots of Irish people came here and they didn’t do well. And they were so ashamed they never got back in touch with people at home. They lived a life of poverty, loneliness and it was tragic. If you haven’t done so well, get help. There are others out there – it's there for you if you do look,” said the writer, who lives in Leeds.

Ian grew up surrounded by poetry and added: “What has always connected me is not the place itself, but as it exists in language, in myth. My mother learned poetry in school by heart and I grew up from hearing her recite enormous poems she knew by heart. Poetry was really respected in my family circle.”

A number of other people have featured on the Irish in Britain series, including broadcaster Jamie Beamish, Andrea Catherwood, restaurateur Richard Corrigan and comedian Alison Spittle.

To watch Ian’s video, please visit the Irish in Britain website.