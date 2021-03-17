Limerick councillor launches legal action over social media posts

A LIMERICK councillor has initiated legal proceedings over comments which were allegedly made about her on social media.

Cllr Elisa O’Donovan, who represents the Limerick City West LEA on the local authority, has commenced the defamation action against architectural historian and writer Emma Gilleece over remarks which were posted online.

The Limerick Leader has learned the Circuit Court proceedings were formally initiated by Cllr O’Donovan’s legal representatives on February 8 last when papers were lodged.

A defence was subsequently filed on behalf of Ms Gilleece on March 8 but the matter has yet to come before the courts and is unlikely to do so for some time given the impact of Covid-19.

Defamation is the oral or written communication of a false statement about another that unjustly harms their reputation and usually constitutes a tort or crime.

Based at O’Connell Avenue in the city, Cllr O’Donovan was first elected to Limerick City and County Council in 2019.

She was initially returned as a Social Democrats member, before leaving the party last year.

She now sits on the local authority as an Independent member.

Cllr O’Donovan has a high-profile presence on Twitter and has more than 6,200 followers.

Ms Gilleece meanwhile, is an architectural historian who specialises in mid-20th century Irish buildings.

She is a former public relations officer for the Irish Georgian Society’s Limerick chapter and also writes about cultural matters for RTÉ.

Like Cllr O’Donovan, Ms Gilleece is also prominent on Twitter, with almost 9,900 followers.

Cllr O’Donovan’s case has been lodged in the Circuit Court, which means the matter, if contested, can be heard by a judge without the need for a jury,

If the case does go to a full hearing and is successful, a maximum award of €75,000 in damages can be made.

However, it could be several years before any hearing can take place given the impact the pandemic has had on the courts and civil courts in particular.

A settlement can be reached at any time.