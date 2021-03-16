Gardai carrying out ‘high visibility patrols’ following reports of gatherings in Limerick
GARDAI are providing high visibility patrols in the Castletroy area this evening following reports of gatherings in the area.
Sources have told the Limerick Leader that a number of meetings have been witnessed.
It’s understood a barbecue, and a party was taking place in one home.
A garda spokesperson confirmed the force is carrying out “routine high visibility patrols” in the area following these reports.
