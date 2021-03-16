BREAKING: Limerick boy who suffered serious injuries on Saturday tragically dies

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy who sustained serious injuries at a house in Rathbane on Saturday has sadly passed away this Tuesday afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí at Roxboro Road are investigating all the circumstances surrounding an incident where a male child, aged four, suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane on Saturday, March 13.

"The boy passed earlier today (Tuesday) at Children's Hospital Ireland at Temple Street. A postmortem will be carried out at a later date which will determine the course of the investigation.

"Investigating gardaí maintain an open mind in this investigation and An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time," said the garda spokesperson.

Cllr Catherine Slattery described it as "a very tragic incident".

"Neighbours of the family in the Rathbane area are all upset and shocked at this tragic news. I would like to pass on my condolences to the family, his siblings and friends. May he rest in peace,” said Cllr Slattery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money "to give him the send off he deserves".

“Times are so tough for people but nothing compares to what his family are going through. Let's all come together and make things that little bit easier for them. Every little helps,” said the organiser.

Prayers had been said for his recovery by so many since Saturday including by Fr Daniel Tomasik, co parish priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace, who said Mass for him.