Limerick Weather: Dry sunny day with temperatures up to 16 degrees
ANY lingering rain or drizzle will clear quickly this morning to leave a dry sunny day with variable cloud.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, say Met Eireann
16/03/2021
