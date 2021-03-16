Limerick Weather: Dry sunny day with temperatures up to 16 degrees

ANY lingering rain or drizzle will clear quickly this morning to leave a dry sunny day with variable cloud.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, say Met Eireann