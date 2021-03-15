Tributes paid following the passing of Ballybrown GAA star
The parish of Ballybrown is in mourning today following the untimely passing of their star performer Shane Kenny. The Limerick club took to social media this afternoon to offer their condolences to his family, parents Catherine and John and his brothers Des and Richie.
The dual star for his club was a member of the Limerick U-21 panel in 2013, lining out at midfield in a loss to Tipperary alongside names such as Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, David Reidy and Shane Dowling.
May he rest in peace.
We as a club and community are shocked and sad to hear of the untimely passing of Shane Kenny, Breska. We offer our love and support to his parents Catherine & John, his brothers Des & Richie, their families and the extended Kenny & O’Brien Families and Shane’s friends. pic.twitter.com/D7fzwLveXy— BALLYBROWN (@Bailebrun2014) March 15, 2021
