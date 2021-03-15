BREAKING: Gardaí investigating after child 'sustained serious life-threatening injuries' at a house in Limerick
GARDAI have launched an investigation after a child "sustained serious life-threatening injuries" at a house in Rathbane on Saturday.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí at Roxboro Road are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Ambulance personnel also attended the house and the boy, aged 4, was rushed to hospital.
The garda spokesperson said investigating gardaí "maintain an open mind in this investigation".
