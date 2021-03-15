Limerick Weather: Monday to be mild, but with some showers of drizzle

Monday, will be mostly cloudy and dull with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A mild day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Mild and dry with good sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday (St. Patrick's Day), but turning cloudier and cooler later in the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Monday night will be mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle will develop in the northwest early in the night and will spread southeastwards across the country overnight. Drier and clearer conditions developing in the northwest towards morning. Staying mild with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most places on Tuesday morning, but dry and sunny conditions in the northwest will extend to all areas by the afternoon. A pleasant afternoon for most as temperatures increase to between 11 and 16 degrees, but light to moderate north to northwest winds keeping it coolest in northern areas.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear conditions on Tuesday night will see temperatures fall to between -1 and +3 degrees, so there will be frost in places. Light north to northwest breezes will allow some pockets of mist and fog to form in the west.

WEDNESDAY (ST PATRICK'S DAY): St. Patrick's Day will be dry with good spells of sunshine. Feeling pleasant too in light, variable breezes and afternoon temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It will become cloudier on Wednesday night with a chance of some patchy drizzle along west and northwest coasts. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

THURSDAY: Thursday looks like it will start off cloudy with some patchy drizzle in the west, but becoming dry with sunny spells through the afternoon. A cooler day with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate north to northeast breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: A good deal of dry weather expected for the rest of the week, but staying cool, and quite cloudy at times.