Over 1,000 fines issued in Limerick in relation to Covid-19 - related breaches

OVER 1,000 fines have been issued in Limerick in relation to Covid-19 - related breaches.

According to new data released this Friday evening, to date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 13,600 fines across the country in relation to a range of Covid-19 breaches. These include non-essential travel, organising house parties and not wearing a face covering.

A total of 1,050 fines have been recorded on the gardai’s Fixed Charge Processing System in relation to such breaches in Limerick. This compares to 319 fines in Tipperary, 248 in Clare and 268 in Kerry.

In a statement gardaí say they continue to find people gathering in groups at house parties or social gatherings.

“Such gatherings put at risk not only those attending, but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí will conduct high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

“Illegal parking at such locations can result in cars being towed and impounded. All adults in a car found to be undertaking a non-essential journey may be liable for a €100 fine each,” reads the statement.

An Garda Síochána also continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence that travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been in breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party. Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, "The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. In doing so, they have made major sacrifices. This effort has saved many lives. We thank them for that.

"Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after getting Covid-19.

"Everyone has a role to play in this. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”