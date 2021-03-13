Limerick Weather: Heavy showers with a risk of isolated thunderstorms

TODAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Showers will be heavy at times and may turn wintery with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. However, showers will become well scattered later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds.

Tonight, showers will continue to affect the west and north but they will be lighter in nature. It will be mainly dry elsewhere with variable cloud and clear spells, and just the odd light shower. More prolonged rain will approach the northwest by morning. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.