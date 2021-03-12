Limerick City and County Council hit by email server outage

IF you’ve emailed your local councillor in the last couple of days and not received a reply, there’s probably a very good reason for this.

It’s because Limerick City and County Council is currently experiencing an outage with its email service.

This has meant local representatives have been unable to access their council emails, with many taking to Twitter to request their constituents use their personal email addresses to send queries.

In a text message to councillors this morning, the authority has confirmed it was among the public bodies “affected by a global attack occurring through vulnerabilities on the Microsoft Exchange email server”.

“As you can appreciate, we have to take the time to ensure our system is safe and not compromised,” the council said.

We're experiencing an outage with our email service arising from an issue with the Exchange environment.



Our ICT department is working to restore the service, however it will take at least 48 hours



In a statement posted to the local authority’s Twitter page, they confirmed: “Our ICT department is working to restore the service; however, it will be at least 48 hours before the system is back up and running.”

People looking to access council services are being advised by the time being to telephone the local authority at 061-556000.

“Limerick City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson for the organisation concluded.