Delays after road collisions across Limerick

DELAYS have been reported following a collision in Limerick.

The incident is said to have taken place on the Corbally Road near the Grove Island.



There are some delays in both directions on the route between here and the junction with the Mill Road, according to AA Roadwatch.

#LIMERICK Reports of a collision on Corbally Rd in the city. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, two fire appliances have been dispatched to a crash betwen a truck and a car on the N20, heading towards Banogue, just outside Croom.

They were dispatched from Rathkeale.

Elsewhere in the city, the Childers Road is quite slow both ways between the Tipperary Road roundabout and the Parkway roundabout.

And it remains busy in both directions on the N69 near Kildimo, with roadworks taking place.