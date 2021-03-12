Limerick GP ‘completely deflated’ as Covid-19 vaccines delayed

A HIGH-PROFILE Limerick doctor has said she is “completely deflated” after her latest vaccination delivery was cancelled.

Dr Nicola Stapleton, who is based at John’s Square in Limerick city centre, confirmed her vaccine delivery had been shelved for this Friday, with a further shipment not due for another three weeks.

“Utterly disappointing for our over 70-year-old patients and for our staff. Completely deflated,” she wrote in a tweet.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Dr Stapleton confirmed she had put in an order from the HSE 10 days ago, with the health service yesterday calling her to confirm it would not be able to fulfil its delivery.

She said: “We were hopeful we were going to get quite a few of our patients vaccinated next Monday and Tuesday. Obviously, our patients were looking forward to it, were very excited by it. Unfortunately now we have had to disappoint a large number of our elderly patients, which is particularly difficult as this is a very vulnerable age group of patients, many of whom have been confined to home for the last year. It’s become like a way of life for them, and unfortunately we won’t get another potential vaccine delivery date for three weeks."

The GP said she had already vaccinated her patients over 80, with those in the 75 to 79 age bracket next for the Pfizer jab.

““The reason the HSE gave us is our delivery was cancelled was because we had already vaccinated our patients over the age of 80. However, there are many practices all over the country which are vaccinating their patients from 75 to 79. What’s very disappointing is I’ve had patients speak to me about this and say their neighbours who are younger than them are getting their vaccines, and unfortunately, I’ve no vaccines to give to my patients.”

In response, a spokesperson for the HSE confirmed there have been “operational issues” regarding the ordering and delivery schedules of vaccines.

“We are working through these issues with the GP representatives and the Irish Medical Organisation to address them. Due to the complex nature of delivering vaccines in smaller quantities to smaller practices, we are in contact with individual GP practices to double check orders and support them through the process, and are facilitating vaccine deliveries to those practices. A central GP order support team is assisting the GP community in placing their orders and understanding the delivery arrangements, in order to ensure the smooth rollout of the vaccine. The HSE has a proven record in responding to all changes that have arisen throughout this process and this is no different,” they added.

“Approximately 1,300 GP practices will have participated in the vaccine programme by the end of this week. The vast number of GPs have been vaccinating their patients in the 85 and over age group without any issues. Practices scheduled for delivery this week have been contacted by the HSE and sent a confirmation email which the GP should confirm in terms of the number of vaccines required for patients aged over 85. The supply chain continues to operate deliveries to vaccination points through our National Cold Chain Service,” the health service concluded.