Burglaries down by more than 70% in Limerick as Covid restrictions hit criminals

THERE has been a reduction in most categories of crime across Limerick since the beginning of this year, gardai have revealed.

According to provisional data up to March 1, property crime has fallen by 50% compared to the same period in 2020. This includes robbery, burglary and theft offences.

A report prepared for members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee shows the biggest year-on-year decrease (57%) was recorded in the Newcastle West garda district where 33 incidents were reported.

There were 223 incidents in the Henry Street district (-51%), 76 in the Roxboro Road district (-55%) and 42 in the Bruff district (-9%).

An early analysis of the figures suggests the number of burglaries at private homes has decreased by 75% compared to 2020 while the number of burglaries at non-residential premises has fallen by 77%.

The number of assaults so far in 2021 has fallen by more than 40% with the closure of the nighttime economy being a major factor in the reduction.

According to the data, there were 74 reported assaults in the Limerick division during January and February compared to 125 during the first two months of 2020.

There were 39 assaults in the Henry Street district, 20 in the Roxboro Road district, 12 in the Newcastle West district and less than ten in the Bruff district.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that more than half-a-million euro worth of illegal drugs have been seized in Limerick so far this year.

During the virtual meeting of the JPC, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said 29 search warrants under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act were executed across the Limerick division up to the end of February.

As of February 28, the total estimated value of drugs seized in 2021 was €382.447.

In addition to those seizures, drugs worth more than €200,000 were seized during separate operations, earlier this month, in Castleconnell, St Mary's Park, Moyross and Castletroy.

Figures collated by the divisional drugs unit show that cocaine accounts for nearly half of all seizures so far this year while nearly €200,000 worth of cannabis has also been seized. A further €40,000 worth of cannabis plants have been found.

Other drugs seized in smaller quantities include ecstasy, heroin, prescription tablets, ketamine, crack cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis oil.

More than €50,000 in cash, which gardai believe is related to drug dealing, has also been seized in Limerick so far this year.