BREAKING: Limerick Covid case numbers confirmed as national tally tops 600

As of midnight, Tuesday March 9, the HPSC has been notified of 631 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the new cases today, 32 are attributed to Limerick. This numbers follows yesterday's case numbers of just 18.

The 5 day moving average (to midnight 09Mar2021)* is now 26 in Limerick, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Feb2021 to 09Mar2021)* is now 196. The New Cases during last 14 days are now 382.

Of the cases notified today:

317 are men / 308 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties. *



As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years. There has been a total of 4,499 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

On the vaccination roll out, as of March 07, 525,768 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

375,521 people have received their first dose

150,247 people have received their second dose



