Prison sentence for Limerick addict who threatened au pairs with knife

A CHRONIC drug addict who threatened two au pairs at knifepoint less than 24 hours after he was released from prison has been jailed for four years.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell expressed concern that James Kelly will become institutionalised if he does not receive support to help him cope with his addictions.

The 31-year-old, who has an address at Maple Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick had pleaded guilty to charges of attempted robbery relating to an incident at Denmark Street in the city centre in January 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Stephen Aherne said the victims – two young women from France – were walking to a pub when they were set upon.

He said Mr Kelly, who has a large number of previous convictions, put his hand around one of the woman and “held a sharp object against her neck” before trying to grab her handbag.

When the second woman tried to intervene, she could see the defendant was holding a knife which he waved at her.

Judge O’Donnell was told two men who came upon the scene grabbed Mr Kelly and “detained him” on the street until gardai arrived.

Garda Aherne said the defendant had been released from prison the previous day having served a four-year sentence for a robbery offence. That offence, he added, had been committed just six weeks after Mr Kelly had completed another sentence for a hi-jacking offence.

Pat Whyms BL said his client is a chronic heroin addict who was under the influence of an intoxicant at the time.

“He has a long history of drug dependency,” he said adding he was “not mentally prepared” for life outside of prison.

Judge O’Donnell said what happened was “extremely frightening” for the young women and that there was an element of pre-meditation.

He added that Mr Kelly’s previous convictions were of “enormous concern”.

He imposed a five year prison sentence, suspending the final 12 months.