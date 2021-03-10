Limerick Council confirm names of 'Gritters' and 'Patchers'

The Limerick Council has confirmed the names of their new Gritters and Patchers. The new machines were to be named following a public vote. Well the lines are closed, the votes have been counted. The new names are as follows - The Gritters will be called 'Aboy da skid' and 'Treaty Gritty' while the Patchers will be known as 'Tarry Wagon' 'Angela's Patchers' and 'Patch-erine Zeta Jones'

We think you will agree that these are just epic names...