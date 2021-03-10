Limerick Council confirm names of 'Gritters' and 'Patchers'
The Limerick Council has confirmed the names of their new Gritters and Patchers. The new machines were to be named following a public vote. Well the lines are closed, the votes have been counted. The new names are as follows - The Gritters will be called 'Aboy da skid' and 'Treaty Gritty' while the Patchers will be known as 'Tarry Wagon' 'Angela's Patchers' and 'Patch-erine Zeta Jones'
We think you will agree that these are just epic names...
The lines are closed, the votes have been counted and verified, and we can now reveal that the names of our new road gritters and velocity patchers are— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 10, 2021
Gritters:
Aboy da skid
Treaty Gritty
Patchers:
Tarry Wagon
Angela's Patchers
Patch-erine Zeta Jones pic.twitter.com/60ufmD6aOQ
