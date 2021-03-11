Limerick Weather: A mixed day ahead with several showers expected

Limerick can expect a cool and blustery day this Thursday with a mix of frequent heavy showers and some sunny spells. The showers will bring a risk of hail and thunder, with sleet on high ground. Highs of only 7 or 8 degrees, in fresh to strong westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Cool and blustery with heavy showers. Becoming milder, drier and more settled next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Heavy showers with the continuing risk of hail and thunder. Some clear spells also. Lows of 2 or 3 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

FRIDAY: A mix of sunny spells and heavy blustery showers, with the risk of hail and thunder. Cool, with highs of only 7 or 8 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Cold on Friday night with lows of 1 or 2 degrees bringing a patchy frost.

SATURDAY: Cool and blustery with scattered heavy showers, again with hail. Some of the showers will turn wintry over high ground. Highs of only 5 to 7 degrees and feeling colder in a brisk northwesterly breeze.

Cold again on Saturday night with lows of 1 to 3 degrees.

SUNDAY: A milder day with rain extending from the west to all areas. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

NEXT WEEK: Our weather becomes more settled into next week with lighter winds and a lot of dry weather. Monday and Tuesday will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells, with highs of 10 to 13 degrees. Wednesday (Saint Patrick's Day) will likely be mostly dry with sunny spells and highs of 12 to 14 degrees.