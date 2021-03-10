Limerick weather: Don’t forget your brolly if you’re heading out!

OUTBREAKS of rain will become more widespread and persistent throughout the morning, turning heavy at times. Rain will clear to the east by early afternoon followed by frequent squally showers. South to southwest winds will increase fresh to strong, reaching gale force near coasts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

IT will remain unsettled throughout the week with quite windy conditions and further spells of rain or showers.

Wednesday night will stay very windy, mainly across Munster and parts of Connacht and Leinster. Widespread showers and longer spells of rain with some heavy falls. Southwest winds will be strong to near gale force and gusty with some strong gusts in the southwest for a time. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees. Winds will moderate overnight becoming fresh and gusty and westerly.

Thursday will stay quite windy with frequent blustery showers and sunny spells. Showers will be squally and heavy, some with hail and thunder. Wintry falls possible on hills. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

