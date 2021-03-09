Limerick film star named as festival's ambassador

AWARD-WINNING film star Ruth Negga has been named the ambassador of a top film festival.

Ruth, 39, is the 2021 ambassador of the second Catalyst International Film Festival in Limerick.

Ruth, who was born in Ethiopia, but grew up in Limerick, says she is “absolutely thrilled and delighted” to take the role.

“I feel the Catalyst International Film Festival can and will act as a compass, a beacon, a buoyant celebration of the multitude of exciting stories that are brimming in modern Ireland. And I am thrilled of course, that this is all to take place in Limerick. A city of determination, of grit and resilience, of uncowed beauty with a modern and multicultural identity, that has a diverse and supportive artistic community. It’s the perfect place for a meeting of all these waters,” she said.

Dr Susan Liddy, the film festival’s founder and co-director, is enthusiastic about the festival’s association with Ruth Negga.

She said: “We are very proud and honoured to welcome the talented actor, Ruth Negga, to the role of ambassador for Catalyst International Film Festival. Ruth is hugely supportive of the festival’s ethos so there is a real meeting of minds in this partnership. Ruth also has strong ties to Limerick, having lived in the city for many years as a child. Her connection remains strong and, indeed, she still has extended family living here. We look forward to working with her to focus attention on the need for a more diverse and inclusive industry.”

Based in Limerick, Catalyst International Film Festival will host the second edition of the festival virtually on March 19 and 20, presenting a film programme that prioritises stories and storytellers currently under-represented on screen and behind the camera.

The Irish premiere of feature films, Bandar Band and Maxima will take centre stage at the festival along with a programme of Irish and international short films, interviews, panel discussions and an awards ceremony.