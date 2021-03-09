Limerick playwright to perform as left-wing party launches local branch

TOP Limerick playwright Mike Finn is among the performers as People Before Profit (PBP) launches a new local branch this Thursday.

The left wing alliance, which counts Dublin TDs Paul Murphy and Richard Boyd-Barrett among its number, is to start a new branch in the region, with former local councillors Paul Keller, Joe Harrington and Cian Prendiville supporting it.

Mr Prendiville, a City North councillor from 2014 to 2018, said: “I joined People Before Profit recently as I believe the left needs to unite to build a voice for workers and socialist policies. PBP has been growing rapidly recently, bringing together a broad array of community, trade union and socialist activists, and I believe we can build a strong branch here in Limerick. Limerick has a strong left and socialist history, from the water charges movement right back to the Limerick Soviet a century ago.”

The party will hold an online launch event this Thursday lunchtime, where Mr Murphy and Siptu economist Michael Taft will also speak about the economic impacts of Covid-19.

There will also be entertainment, including a contribution by Limerick playwright Mike Finn, author of Bread Not Profits, Pigtown and The Unlucky Cabin Boy.

Solidarity, formerly the Anti-Austerity Alliance, ran alongside People Before Profit as a joint ticket at the 2020 general election.