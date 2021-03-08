Prison sentence for Limerick shooting victim who had gun and ammo

A LIMERICK man who was seriously injured when he was shot in the head over a decade ago has been jailed for possession of an improvised firearm and ammunition.

Daniel Philips, 31, who has an address at Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston had pleaded guilty to possession of the gun and 88 rounds of ammunition on March 26, 2020.

They were located at Shelbourne Park, Ennis Road after gardai retrieved a package which was thrown from a car during a high speed pursuit.

Imposing a four year prison sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said what happened was very serious and said the nature of the pursuit was an aggravating factor.

Garda Michael Moloney told Limerick Circuit Court a Volkswagen Passat being driven by Mr Philips was first encountered in the Ballynanty area of the city at around midnight and that it was eventually stopped in the Parteen area.

Members of the Armed Support Unit were deployed during the pursuit and after the Passat was stopped, gardai became aware that a package had been thrown from the car as it passed through a residential area.

The package was recovered and ballistics experts confirmed the .22 calibre firearm was capable of being used.

Garda Moloney said the defendant denied any knowledge of the firearm when questioned and insisted he had driven off as he was not insured. “He denied throwing anything,” he said.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said there was a “feud between two families” on the northside of the city at the time and that Mr Philips was “aligned with one particular group”.

However, he said there was no evidence that he intended using the firearm and he said the DPP regards the offence as being within the “mid-range” of the scale.

Barrister Antoinette Simon submitted her client was “moving” the package to repay a drug debt and that he didn’t know it contained a gun and ammunition.

She said Mr Philips still experiences some short-term memory issues arising from him being shot twice in 2010 and that he has no trappings of wealth.

Judge O’Donnell accepted Mr Philips has cognitive issued and that he is “easily prevailed upon”.

He imposed a five and-a-half year prison sentence, suspending the final 18 months.

A five year disqualification was also imposed and he ordered the destruction of the firearm and ammunition.