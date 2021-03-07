Deaths in Limerick: Sunday March 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Fitzgerald, St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Limerick, Late Railway House, Killonan and CIE. Gerry died, peacefully, 6th March 2021. Beloved husband of the late Philomena (nee Benson). Deeply regretted by his loving son Gerard, sister Anna Kiely, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Arriving for requiem Mass at 11.30am, Tuesday, 9th March, St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick (family only). Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Messages of sympathy may be expressed on the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. In compliance with Government HSE guidelines please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Gleeson 9 Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary / Knocklong, Limerick. Michael, Thurles and formerly Knocklong, Limerick, suddenly, in the care of nurses and staff at Waterford Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Shane, daughter Fran (McMahon), grandchildren Laura, Lisa, Ava and Ruby, son-in-law Richie, daughter-in-law Vig, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following government guidelines due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Mick's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, 10th March, at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below. May He Rest in Peace

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Lynch Doon, Clarina, Limerick. Joseph (Joe) Lynch, Doon, Clarina, Co. Limerick and formally of Irish Cement Ltd and Castletroy Cabs. Died March 5th, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by wife Joan, daughter Joan (Corbett), son Jim, grandchildren Sarah and husband Derek, Evan and partner Lauren and Dean, great-grandson Caleb, family and friends.

A private family requiem Mass will take place in Ballybrown Church on Tuesday (9th March) at 11.30am with Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.pwbbparish.com Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to. May He Rest in Peace

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) McCarthy Singland Road, Ballysimon, Limerick. Michael (Mick) McCarthy, late of the Sandmall,Eircom, Todd's, St Mary's and Richmond RFC. Michael passed away, peacefully, 6th March 2021, in the exceptional care of the staff of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Michael, Maria (Hallihan) and Catherine (Larkin). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Isabella, his brother Jimmy and sister Maura. Sadly missed by his family, adored grandchildren Evan, Ben, Colin, Adam, Lucy, Andrew and Greg, his sons in law Willie and David, daughter in law Alma, brother Thomas, sisters Rita (Goodwin), Bernie (Madden), Joan (Vaughan) and Noreen (Priddy) nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortège will depart Michael's residence on Monday, 8th March, at 10.30am on route to St John's Cathedral, to arrive for a private requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed (to view click here). Burial afterwards Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

In line with current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons 2,Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Parkinson's Association, Mid-West, Limerick. House strictly private, please.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mag (Margaret) Samuel (née Daly) No.34, Millmount, Kilmallock, Limerick



The death has occurred of Mag (Margaret) Samuel (nee Daly), No. 1 Kemp Gardens, Thornford Rd., Lewisham, London and formerly No. 34 Millmount, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. March 7th 2021. Very peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by parents Jimmy and Maisie and very deeply regretted by her loving husband Sam, sons James and Darren, daughters Sabrina, Dolores and Natalie, brothers Jimmy, John and Denny (Tomkins), Mike, John and Noel (Daly), sisters Julia (Tomkins) and the late Bridget (Girlin) (Daly), her late brother-in-law Jimmy Quinn, sisters-in-law, her grandchildren Rosie, Maisie, Kerrie-Anne, Dolores(Baby Doll), Sonny, Zack and baby Jim, great-grandchildren CJ and Zaiyden, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends

Funeral mass will be streamed live. Funeral viewing link details to follow. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick or left in the Condolence section below - May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Tyrrell Stradbally, Castleconnell, Limerick. Tyrrell, Thomas (Tom), Stradbally, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, 6th March 2021, peacefully, at his home. Predeceased by his sister Emma. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, son Robert and Daughter Edel (Holmes), sisters Anne and Joyce, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Departing from his home on Tuesday, 9th March, at 1.20pm via Meehan’s Funeral Home, Catholic Church and Chapel Hill, to All Saint’s Church, Stradbally, for service at 2pm, which can be viewed here. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The family would like to thank Milford Hospice nurses, Irish Cancer night nurses, carers and his medical team and Castleconnell Ahane Montpelier Cancer Support Group for their support. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Irish Cancer Society and Castleconnell Ahane Montpelier Cancer Support Group.

-------------------------------------------

