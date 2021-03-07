BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as national 'daily total' tops 500

As of midnight, Saturday March 6, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases today, 28 have been attributed to Limerick.

Of the cases notified today:

271 are men / 254 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.



The 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases for Limerick is now at 20, while the 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases is 215. Meanwhile, the New Cases during last 14 days stands at 419.

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has now been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Meanwhile, as of March 4, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

346,256 people have received their first dose

147,617 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.