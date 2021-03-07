Step forward for planned Limerick greenway

A NEW riverside route linking Limerick and Scarriff has taken a big step forward as a tender is sought for consultants on the project.

Waterways Ireland has put out a notice seeking professionals to put together a programme to develop the 43km link described as both a blueway and a greenway, since it will run alongside the River Shannon.

The body states it’s seeking an “integrated consultancy team with engineering and other specialist consultancy services”.

The successful firm will be responsible for the delivery of the project through its first two phases, covering the concept and feasibility of the plan, and the option selection of the current edition of Transport Infrastructure Ireland's project management guidelines.

Last year, Waterways Ireland received €140,000 in government funding to evaluate the possibility of the new greenway linking the Black Bridge at the University of Limerick to Scarriff Town Square in Co Clare.