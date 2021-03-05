Louise Loves! Show your #GráForGaeilge this Seachtain Na Gaeilge!

Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of our native language and culture that takes place each year in Ireland and in many other countries.

An important 'seachtain' on the Irish calendar SNAG21 kicked off on Monday March 1 and will run until March 17- Lá Fhéile Pádraig. This celebration gives us all an opportunity to start using more Irish in our day to day lives.

This year there are lots of fantastic virtual free events taking place. From young students to adult learners there is something for everyone.

This year's SNAG ambassadors are the acclaimed spéirbhean agus amhránaí Imelda May. Originally from Dublin now living in London Imelda May is an advocate for the Irish language and encourages everyone to try and speak as Gaeilge and not to be afraid of making mistakes!

Limerick's Declan Hannon is also and ambassadóir for SNAG21. The two time All Ireland winning Captain believes that

"Gaeilge is a massive part of who we are, our culture and our heritage, there and strong links between GAA and Gaeilge - it's a huge source of pride to be able to speak a cúpla focal... is fiú do chúpla focal a úsáid!"

Topping off the trio of ambassadóirí is láithreoir dátheangach teilbhíse Bláthnaid Treacy. Bláthnáid says: “My aim is to make people feel proud off their Gaeilge and make them feel more comfortable using and speaking it”.

There is no better way to learn Irish than to surround yourself with the sound of it! Be it online, ar an raidió or on the television. There are so many great options available to learners this SNAG. Check out @snag.ie for a full list of imeachtaí. @peig.ie will also bring you up to date with events and activities!

I released a special SPIN AR SCOIL podcast yesterday for Leaving Cert students that is focuses on acing 'The Béaltriail" students can listen back on Spotify, iTunes of the GoLoud app. Just search "Spin Ar Scoil'.

FOCLÓIR DICTIONARY

Lá Fhéile Pádraig - St. Patrick's Day

Spéirbhean - Beautiful woman.

Amhránaí - Singer

Ambassadóir - Ambassador

Is fiú do chúpla focal a úsáid -It's worth using your cúpla focal.

Láithreoir - Presenter

Dátheangach - Billingual

Imeachtaí - Events

The Béaltriail - The Irish Oral exam.