Significant quantity of heroin found hidden in wardrobe of Limerick flat

A JUDGE has been urged not to jail a man who has admitted storing a significant quantity of a heroin at his home.

Jason Hayes, 46, of Henry Street, Limerick has pleaded guilty to possession of 246 grammes of the drug, for the purpose of sale or supply, on January 26, 2017.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Denis O’Leary told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant’s one-bedroom apartment was searched at around 10pm after gardai were granted a search warrant.

Mr Hayes, he said, was the only occupant of the property and he said the drugs were found in 18 sealed plastic bags in a bedroom wardrobe.

The total value of the drugs seized was nearly €37,000 and the defendant took full responsibility.

Garda O’Leary agreed with John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, who submitted the drugs seized were “wholesale consignments” and that they were to be passed on to be broken down further.

The defendant told gardai he had received the package a number of days earlier and that he initially suspected it was cannabis.

There was no evidence that Mr Hayes, who is unemployed, is a drug user or that he was to benefit financially by holding the drugs.

“He had this contraband imposed on him,” said Anthony Sammon SC, defending who submitted there was “an element of fear involved”.

The barrister said his client had shown a degree of stupidity and he said his motivation is still not clear.

“There is no sign of any wealth or getting fat off the hog of the drug industry,” he said, adding that Mr Hayes suffers from some mental health difficulties.

“It is a very sad situation,” he said as he urged the judge to consider not imposing a prison sentence.

“Must he go to prison? It need not be the inevitable consequence,” stated Mr Sammon.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he is conscious of the “insidious nature” of heroin and the quantity which was seized.

He adjourned the matter to next month to facilitate the preparation of a probation report.