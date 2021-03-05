Limerick Weather: A mix of sunny spells and isolated light showers

TODAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and variable cloud. Overall a dry day but with a few isolated light showers drifting into southern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Tonight: Holding dry for most of the country, with rain and drizzle just affecting Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures ranging from -1 to +1 degrees in the north and east, with some frost developing, to 2 to 4 degrees in the west and south. Mostly moderate southeasterly winds.