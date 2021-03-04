Council apologises after TD is ‘incorrectly’ updated on plans for Limerick park

THE deputy chief executive of Limerick City and County Council has apologised to councillors for “the inconvenience caused” after information regarding the upgrading of Castletroy Neighbourhood Park was “incorrectly” provided to a TD in advance of them being informed.

The emailed apology came after a question was submitted by Cllr Elena Secas asking “Could you please advise how and why this information was made available to an Oireachtas member and then circulated into the public domain before the elected members of this local authority were informed?”

On Tuesday of last week Castletroy-based TD Kieran O’Donnell issued a press release welcoming major enhancement works to be carried out by Limerick City and County Council to the Castletroy Neighbourhood Park including the playground.

“Contractors have now been appointed to carry out works including a major extension to existing children’s playground, tarmac resurfacing to all existing footpaths as well as the construction of leisure running pathways within the neighbourhood park. Works are expected to start within the next few weeks,” the statement read.

Cllr Secas who also lives in Castletroy says she has been working on the project since 2015 and was “disappointed” that councillors weren’t informed first.

“I contacted the council to see whether that information was accurate because as somebody who has worked so hard on this project, I would have expected to find out from the council, not from social media and other politicians,” the Labour councillor told the Leader.

The reply, which was sent to all Metro councillors by Sean Coughlan, Deputy Chief Executive stated: “We have reviewed the communication of the upcoming works associated with Castletroy Park and can confirm that information was incorrectly provided to a TD in advance of councillors being informed. This was contrary to our protocol and I wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused by this. We will ensure going forward that every effort will be made to ensure that this will not happen again.”

Cllr Secas said that she has since spoken to people in the council “and they assure me it was a genuine mistake”.

“I do accept the apology but I wouldn’t like something like that to happen again,” she noted.

A cash injection of €350,000 will see a major extension to the existing playground which will see it treble in size. According to the Castletroy Local Area Plan 2019-2025, the total population according to the 2016 census was 14,733.

“It is going to be a great amenity,” said Cllr Secas. “The Castletroy area has seen so much growth in the last couple of years. There are more housing developments happening as we speak in the Castletroy area. There will be many more families with young children coming to live in Castletroy and the playground that is there at the moment is not fit for purpose anymore and it hasn’t been for quite a while. During the summer time, especially when the weather is nice, it is packed and it is a health and safety issue at this stage.”