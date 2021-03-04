Improve your ‘Work Life Blend’ and support Limerick-based charity

WE all need to improve our Work Life Blend in these Covid times.

A new book features a compilation of strategies from over 30 business professionals to enhance your life. Well-known faces to divulge their secrets in Work Life Blend include Shane Dowling, Joy Neville, Joe O’Connor, Kamal Ibrahim and many more. It has everything from recipes to real life experiences and lots more.

All the funds go to Cliona’s Foundation which provides financial assistance directly to parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs across Ireland to help with the non-medical expenses related to caring for their child.

The book is the brainchild of Limerick born Jennifer Kelly, who set up Strategy Box Consulting in 2020. Last September, she had the opportunity to learn about Cliona’s Foundation through the Midwest Mentoring Network. It struck such a personal chord with her, that she was determined to make something happen that would raise funds for Cliona’s.

“When I heard about Cliona’s Foundation, I just thought that Brendan and Terry were amazing, and it brought back to me the very same heartbreak that my parents had experienced over 25 years ago with my own sister Sandra. They spent everything they had to get her well. Like many other parents with seriously ill children travelling to and from hospitals for treatment, they carried an enormous weight emotionally and financially,” said Jennifer.

“It was a nightmare for them trying to balance it all, making sure Sandra was getting the best treatment, while juggling all the additional costs and bills that were mounting while also looking after the rest of their children also at home.

“We were too young to have any real concept at the time and while we were emotionally shattered through her illness and by her death, I never fully realised the financial hardships associated with caring for her. Listening to Brendan speak really brought it all home for me and I was determined to do something to raise funds but also to remember Sandra and honour my mam and dad.”

Jennifer thanked everyone who helped make the book happen in just six week.

Work Life Blend, priced at €19.50, can be purchased online at clionas.ie, Eason’s in the Parkway Shopping Centre or by calling 061 331333.