Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday March 3, 2021

The death has occurred of Eamonn D'Arcy Linden Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick and late of Assumpta Park and Contract Cleaners. Eamonn, died (suddenly) at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving partner Anne Smith, stepson Dean, daughter Shauna, sisters Mary, Sandra and Jean, daughter-in-law Naomi, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Arriving for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, on Saturday (March 6th) at 11am Mass will be live streamed (to view click here) Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. Eamonn's Funeral Cortege will pass his residence in Linden Court, after Mass.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Jerome) Cosgrove Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Michael (Jerome) Cosgrove (Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Late Limerick Docks). March 3 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved son of the late Annie and Jimmy Cosgrove. Dearly loved brother of Majella, Berney, Rena, Ann and Juner. Deeply missed by his sister-in-law Susey, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road this Friday (5th March) at 12 noon followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick. May he rest in peace.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen CLARKE (née Kelly) Rathcoole, Dublin / Abbeyfeale, Limerick



Clarke (nee Kelly) (Rathcoole, Co. Dublin and formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick) – Mar 3, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at home, Kathleen, beloved wife of Edward and dear mother of Audrey, John, Caitriona, Eamon and Aoife; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Pat, sisters Rita and Tess, sons-in-law Pete and Sam, daughters-in-law Laura and Linda, Aoife’s partner Mark, grandchildren Sean, Sophie, Darragh, Jack, Amelie, Eleanor and Rosa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to pay their respects may do so by lining the route while observing social distancing guidelines on Friday at approximately 10.40am as Kathleen makes her way from her home to the Church of the Nativity of the BVM, Saggart or by joining the private funeral service remotely by webcam by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart on Friday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

-------------------------------------

