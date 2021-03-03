BREAKING: Man charged in relation to Limerick street party, as over 50 FPNs issued

Gardai in Limerick have confirmed that one of the males arrested in relation to a public order incident that occurred in Carysfort Avenure, Castletroy last night has been charged. (More here)

The male is now due to appear before Limerick District Court on Monday March 22.

The other male arrested has been released without charge, however he has been issued a fixed charge notice for public order offences.

The third male arrested, who was arrested under misuse of drugs legislation, remains detained at Henry Street Garda station.

To date in excess of 50 FPNs have been issued in relation to breaches of the Health Act that occurred during this incident.