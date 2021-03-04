Limerick Weather: Cloudy and cold day ahead

Limerick will experience a cooler day on Thursday. The day itself will be rather cloudy too with just a few sunny spells breaking through.

Most areas will stay dry but some light showers will occur. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Mainly dry initially but becoming more unsettled for the weekend.

Thursday night: Staying mostly dry overnight apart from some continued light showers, mainly in the north and east. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees, coolest in the north. Some frost and mist patches will form in light easterly breezes with some clear spells developing.

Friday: Dry for most with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of which will be in the eastern half of the country. Some showers will affect coastal fringes of Munster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will freshen on Atlantic coasts.

Friday night: Rain and drizzle will move into Connacht and Munster, but holding dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures ranging from 0 degrees in the north and east, with some frost developing, to 6 degrees in the southwest. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will increase strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

Saturday: A dull and cloudy day as rain and drizzle gradually extends eastwards, breaking up and becoming lighter as it does so with much of Leinster staying dry. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds easing during the day.

Saturday night: Some outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue overnight but a band of showery rain will approach from the west towards morning, affecting Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Sunday: Showery rain will slowly edge eastwards during the day followed by more scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds. Showers will continue overnight with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Further outlook: An unsettled regime is set to be established for early next week with rain and showers, breezy at times too.